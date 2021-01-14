Kenyan Diaspora wins fully paid holiday trip to Mombasa / Maasai Mara

Diaspora clients win big two years in a row during Username Investments Christmas Campaign

By Susan Wambui
Kenyan Diaspora wins fully paid holiday trip to Mombasa / Maasai MaraGodfrey Waweru from USA is among our three customers who just won fully paid holiday trips for 2 to Mombasa / Maasai Mara during the Username Krisi campaign draw.

Last year, Veronicah Macharia from United Kingdom emerged as the ultimate winner of the grand prize of a fully paid holiday trip for two to Thailand together with Susan Njoroge from USA who won a similar holiday trip to Maasai Mara.

Username Investments continues to provide affordable, genuine and value – added properties with ready title deeds to Kenyans living in diaspora.

Investing with Username Investments comes with rewards. For more information;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 449911
Email: [email protected]
Websitehttps://usernameproperties.com/

