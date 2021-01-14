Kenyan Diaspora wins fully paid holiday trip to Mombasa / Maasai Mara
Diaspora clients win big two years in a row during Username Investments Christmas Campaign
Godfrey Waweru from USA is among our three customers who just won fully paid holiday trips for 2 to Mombasa / Maasai Mara during the Username Krisi campaign draw.
Last year, Veronicah Macharia from United Kingdom emerged as the ultimate winner of the grand prize of a fully paid holiday trip for two to Thailand together with Susan Njoroge from USA who won a similar holiday trip to Maasai Mara.
Username Investments continues to provide affordable, genuine and value – added properties with ready title deeds to Kenyans living in diaspora.
