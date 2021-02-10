Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen, Massachusetts

Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen, Massachusetts 

Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen, Massachusetts It is with the humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Mr. Peter Mwichigi of Methuen, Massachusetts.

He was a loving husband to Irene Mwichigi , loving Father to Christopher Mureithi and Father-in-Law to Elizabeth Gacau-Mureithi of Burlington MA. He was a member of St Francis of Assisi Jumuiya & St Michael Catholic Church, (KCCF Lowell) .

Family and friends will be meeting virtually via Zoom link provided Below. Please continue praying for the family at this difficult time.

For contributions, please forward to either:-

Christopher Mwichigi -Cash app
$christophermwichigi 6176333161

Elizabeth Gacau-Mureithi under:-
$Lizbetty 6175843821-Cash app
DCU 5122061
Zelle -6175843821

Daily Prayers @ 8:00Pm EST

To Join by Video
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83361419984?pwd=NFVhdi9oU1…

Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen, Massachusetts

