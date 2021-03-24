Rumuruti Gems Investment plots with Avocados, Pawpaws or Macadamia

VideoFEATURED STORIESANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICESEVENTS
By Lewis Mwiti
0

Rumuruti Gems Investment plots with Avocados, Pawpaws or Macadamia

Rumuruti Gems Investment plots with Avocados, Pawpaws or MacadamiaCertified Homes has great news for you, we introduce to you #rumurutigems Investment plots.
Instead of buying bare plots/ land we’re offering you an opportunity to purchase land that’s value added. By purchasing land at Rumuruti Gems you’re guaranteed return on investment.

Certified Homes presents to you 1/4 acre ie 100 by 100 planted with Hass Avocados, Pawpaws or Macadamia, for cash kes 499,000. Instalment price kes 599,000, deposit kes 250,000 then pay the balance in 5 months.
The investment plots are located in Rumuruti the investment hub and the headquarter of Laikipia County.
There’re very few investment plots remaining.

To book your investment plot,
Call/ WhatsApp 2055039187/ 0726 450 450/ 0711 128 128
[email protected]
www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

- Advertisement -

Rumuruti Gems Investment plots with Avocados, Pawpaws or Macadamia

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: