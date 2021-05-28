Death Announcement of Fredrick Kiiru Karumba of Framingham, MA

A former Kenya national athletic soccer goalkeeper, Fredrick Kiiru Karumba (MANTA) was found dead in his house in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Fredrick Kiiru played for the Kenya Ports Authority KPA team and for Arizona Soccer team in Kikuyu, Kenya.

- Advertisement -

He was the son of the late Scolastica Muthoni, brother to Lucy Mina and Christopher Mbugi, Cousin to Fredrick Kiiru Kamau of Texas and Father to Sylvia Wanjiku. He hails from Kikuyu, Kenya.

It is the family wishes that his body be shipped back home for a decent burial. Friends and relatives are meeting daily via zoom and in observance with Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

The Memorial service will be on 30th May 2021 at CCF Church Lowell MA

For donations kindly send Cashapp

to (978) 866-5249 Joycephine Gituku

Contact Persons

1 Big Mbugua (781) 799-6105

2 Peter Thuo (617) 510-8462

3 John NJenga 978 869 0708

4 Joycephine Gituku 978 866 5249

5 Samrack (781) 975-6145

Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Death Announcement of Fredrick Kiiru Karumba of Framingham, MA