List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing

Deputy Presient William Ruto’s daughter June Ruto exchanged marital vows with her Nigerian partner Dr Alexander Ezenagu in a colourful wedding ceremony that took place in Karen.

The elegant ceremony held on Thursday, May 27 at DP Ruto’s private residence along Koitobos road was attended by key leaders in the country among them MPs and other government officers.

- Advertisement -

Videos and photos making rounds online revealed a visibly delighted Ruto along with his wife Rachel Ruto with their daughter June and other visitors.

Among those who attended the ceremony are ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his nominated counterpart Elizabeth Omanga.

In his message of congratulations, Mudavadi tweeted, “I am honoured to be among the distinguished guests who attended the celebration of Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto and her fiancé Alexander Ezenagu as they exchanged vows today. Indeed, family ties are key in building societal values.”

Other leaders who were present include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

The colourful ceremony brought together two cultures after successful dowry negotiations were held at Dr Ruto’s residence in early May.

By Collins Osanya

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing