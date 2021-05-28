List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing

List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru MissingDeputy Presient William Ruto’s daughter June Ruto exchanged marital vows with her Nigerian partner Dr Alexander Ezenagu in a colourful wedding ceremony that took place in Karen.

The elegant ceremony held on Thursday, May 27 at DP Ruto’s private residence along Koitobos road was attended by key leaders in the country among them MPs and other government officers.

- Advertisement -

List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing
Dr Alexander Ezenagu with his wife June Ruto and ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi

 

Videos and photos making rounds online revealed a visibly delighted Ruto along with his wife Rachel Ruto with their daughter June and other visitors.

Among those who attended the ceremony are ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his nominated counterpart Elizabeth Omanga.

More Related Stories
NEWS

President Uhuru And Raila Odinga Skip June Ruto’s…

NEWS

DP Ruto’s Daughter June Ruto Finally Weds Dr.…

NEWS

Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, Nigerian Man Engaged to DP…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Colourful Ceremony: DP Ruto’s Daughter June Ruto…

Nominated Senator Elizabeth Omanga with June Ruto’s mother Rachel Ruto.Photo/courtesy.

In his message of congratulations, Mudavadi tweeted, “I am honoured to be among the distinguished guests who attended the celebration of Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto and her fiancé Alexander Ezenagu as they exchanged vows today. Indeed, family ties are key in building societal values.”

Other leaders who were present include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

From left to right: Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Nandi governor Stephen Sang.Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot

The colourful ceremony brought together two cultures after successful dowry negotiations were held at Dr Ruto’s residence in early May.

By Collins Osanya

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

 

List of top politicians who attended June Ruto’s wedding-Uhuru Missing

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More