VIDEO: Shy Groom Refuses to Kiss His Bride on Wedding Day

A shy groom who could not kiss his spouse on their wedding day has caused a stir on social media after a video of the incident emerged online.

The young man kept smiling throughout the hilarious video as his bride made attempts to kiss him before the congregation

- Advertisement -

The groom, who appeared shy to reciprocate the gesture, kept avoiding the kiss as guests who had attended the wedding urged him to kiss the bride.

Instead of kissing the bride, the shy groom kept on smiling and could even be seen responding to an unidentified lady who tried to ask him why he did not want to kiss his wife.

Excited netizens could not stop expressing their enthusiasm after the video was posted on Instagram by a user identified as @ijeomadaisy

By Denis Lubanga

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

VIDEO: Shy Groom Refuses to Kiss His Bride on Wedding Day