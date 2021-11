It is with deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Mother, Margaret Gathesha on November 23rd, 2021 at University of Colorado hospital. To say our hearts are broken is an understatement.

Our mother was the definition of love and selflessness. She was beauty, class, elegance, grace, intelligence, and generosity personified. She loved people and was literally a LIGHT in every room she walked into.

We know it’s shocking, painful, sudden and confusing for so many of us. At this moment we cannot truly put our thoughts and emotions into words. This loss is ringing loud all over the East African Community.

George, Kambi, and I really appreciate the outpouring of prayers, phone calls, messages. So many of you have asked how you can help and right now our immediate wish is to give our mother the befitting send off she deserves and celebrate her life!

We are asking friends, family, and anyone who knew her to please help support us in the high cost of repatriating our mother back to her home country of Kenya where she can respectfully be laid to rest by her family and loved ones.

Contact for suppor: Kambi Gathesha 240-498-7478 cashApp $KambiGathesha or Gofundme link below

