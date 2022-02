Your most trusted and reliable real estate developer as well as land selling firm Certified Homes Ltd has signed a financing partnership with Taifa Sacco that will see their customers getting assets financing and affordable properties respectively.

The beneficial symbiotic partnership will facilitate financing of affordable properties at Certified Homes by Taifa Sacco which is a deposit taking financial institution.

Certified Homes customers stand to benefit from affordable credit with long-term flexible payment period.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership Mr. Peter Nyaga MD Certified Homes encouraged customers to seek asset financing from Taifa Sacco.

On the other hand Mr. Njugi the CEO Taifa Sacco welcomed all clients to bank with Taifa Sacco in order to benefit from various financial products.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Anita Stanley General Manager Certified Homes, Lewis Mwiti Technical Director and James Macharia Business Development Manager Taifa Sacco.

