It is with heavy hearts and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden passing on of Eva Kanja on Thursday May 12th in Marietta, GA. She was the beloved daughter of Major Kanja of Smyrna District and Peninah Njihia. She was sister to Lyn Kanja.

- Advertisement -

Kindly uplift this family in prayers. Prayers will be held today Friday 5/13 and tomorrow Saturday 5/14 at KACC Sanctuary upstairs from 7PM.

For Financial support please channel it though:

Cashapp $FrancisWKanja 678-933-2855

Zelle #678-933-2855

More info

Major Francis Kanja – 678-933-2855

Elder Catherine Njogu – 678-651-4282

Elder Philip Gitura – 404-207-3434

DC Janet Njuguna – 404-663-5170

Death Announcement Of Eva Kanja Of Smyrna,Geargia