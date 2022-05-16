Death Announcement Of Eva Kanja Of Smyrna,Geargia

Death Announcement Of Eva Kanja Of Smyrna,Geargia

It is with heavy hearts and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden passing on of Eva Kanja on Thursday May 12th in Marietta, GA. She was the beloved daughter of Major Kanja of Smyrna District and Peninah Njihia. She was sister to Lyn Kanja.

Kindly uplift this family in prayers. Prayers will be held today Friday 5/13 and tomorrow Saturday 5/14 at KACC Sanctuary upstairs from 7PM.

For Financial support please channel it though:
Cashapp  $FrancisWKanja 678-933-2855
Zelle #678-933-2855

More info
Major Francis Kanja678-933-2855
Elder Catherine Njogu678-651-4282
Elder Philip Gitura404-207-3434
DC Janet Njuguna404-663-5170

