Struggle That Ensued Before Ida’s Bodyguard Barrack Otieno Was Shot

Barrack Otieno Odour, a bodyguard, attached to Ida Odinga, was allegedly shot dead at around 3:30 am on Friday, October 14, after confronting a club manager.

According to preliminary reports, Odour had accompanied a female companion to a popular estate in Kisumu West Sub-County.

At the estate, Odour met the club manager before an altercation ensued, prompting the club manager to disarm the bodyguard shooting him thrice – two times on the head and one time in the leg.

Ida’s bodyguard died on the spot, and his body was taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

Detectives investigating the case, however, did not disclose the cause of the wrangle between the two.

The lady and another unidentified person who was with Odour sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for admission and assessment.

Oduor and his friends had allegedly spent time at a local club in Kisumu on Thursday, October 13, before leaving at around 3:00 a.m.

Nyanza regional police boss Karanja Muiruri confirmed the incident stating that the club manager who allegedly pulled the trigger was still at large.

The fugitive was also reported to have vanished with the deceased firearm.

Ida was reportedly not at her Kisumu home during the incident. She had also not yet issued a statement by the time of this publication.

“Yes, we have information of his demise, but we do not have further information as at now,” Dennis Onyango, Raila Odinga’s spokesperson, told Nation Africa

Police Issue Statement on Ida Odinga Bodyguard’s Shooting

The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned Kenyans against an armed and wanted fugitive accused of shooting and killing Ida Odinga’s bodyguard.

Detectives attached to the case confirmed the demise of their colleague, Barack Oduor, in an appeal released on Friday, October 14.

Despite a manhunt launched for the suspect, police urged the public to report him at any nearby police station or reach out to the command center via emergency hotlines.

“He escaped with the killer firearm that he robbed from the slain officer. Members of the public are equally cautioned to treat the suspect as armed and dangerous,” read the statement in part.

The police, nonetheless, confirmed that a second victim was recuperating at a hospital in Kisumu City.

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonce Kimathi noted that Oduor was shot in Riat by the suspect while heading home after a night of merry-making.

Kimathi noted that the deceased was involved in a verbal confrontation with a manager of a local club and restaurant who reached out for the bodyguard’s gun and opened fire at him at point-blank range.

Oduor was shot twice in the head and once in the leg, dying on the spot. The assailant then fled the crime scene.

The body of the deceased was ferried to the Jaromogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Ida was reportedly not at her Kisumu residence when the incident occurred. Images by Azimio leader Raila Odinga indicate that she was in Nairobi.

The two hosted India’s new High Commissioner to Kenya, Namgya Khampa, at their Karen home

At the time of publication, the story, Ida’s communication and security team had not issued a statement on the incident.

