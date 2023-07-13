Death Announcement Of Anna Mburu Of Lowell Massachusetts

It is with a deep sense of loss that we notify you of the passing of our beloved Daughter Anna Mburu (7-year-old) of Lowell Massachusetts. The body of Anna Mburu who was reported as missing earlier was discovered in the Merrimack River after nearly a full 24 hours of searching.

Anna was daughter to Peter Mutura and Phylis Mburu. She was sister to Patience Mburu, Mary Mburu and Amos Mburu.

Prayers are being held daily at 49 Geana Lane Lowell MA. Meetings start at 7pm – 9pm daily.

Anna Mburu’s Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 16th 2023, at PCEA NEEMA Church: 201 Coburn St, Lowell MA 01850 starting at 3PM.

For Donations please send contributions to:

Cash app:

$CatherineMutura

978-259-5903

$PETERMUTURA

978-328-8907

$phylisWaweru

978-654-2670

Bank Account:

DCU Account Number

5156301 share 5

Peter Mutura

Zelle

Catherine Mutura 978-259-5903

GoFund= https://www.gofundme.com/f/anna-mburu-fundraiser?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

For more information contact

Dadson Waititu:978-328-3097

Rev J Nyaga 978-761-6214

Sam Mwaura 781-975-6145

Tom Mbugua 978-996-1220

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

