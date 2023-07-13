Death Announcement Of Anna Mburu Of Lowell Massachusetts

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement Of Anna Mburu Of Lowell Massachusetts
Death Announcement Of Anna Mburu Of Lowell Massachusetts

It is with a deep sense of loss that we notify you of the passing of our beloved Daughter Anna Mburu (7-year-old) of Lowell Massachusetts. The body of Anna Mburu who was reported as missing earlier was discovered in the Merrimack River after nearly a full 24 hours of searching.

Anna was daughter to Peter Mutura and Phylis Mburu. She was sister to Patience Mburu, Mary Mburu and Amos Mburu.

Prayers are being held daily at 49 Geana Lane Lowell MA. Meetings start at 7pm – 9pm daily.

Anna Mburu’s Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 16th 2023, at PCEA NEEMA Church: 201 Coburn St, Lowell MA 01850 starting at 3PM.

For Donations please send contributions to:

Cash app:

Related Posts
OBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Faith Chege in Worcester Massachusetts

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Michael Toho Of Dracut Massachusetts

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Wangari Fahari Among Directors Hired by Beverly…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Lydiah Kahuthia Gichere of Beverly,…

$CatherineMutura

978-259-5903

$PETERMUTURA

978-328-8907

$phylisWaweru

978-654-2670

Bank Account:

DCU Account Number 

5156301 share 5

Peter Mutura

Zelle

Catherine Mutura 978-259-5903                    

GoFund= https://www.gofundme.com/f/anna-mburu-fundraiser?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

For more information contact

Dadson Waititu:978-328-3097

Rev J Nyaga 978-761-6214

Sam Mwaura 781-975-6145

Tom Mbugua 978-996-1220

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

 

Death Announcement Of Anna Mburu Of Lowell Massachusetts

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: