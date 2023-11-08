Congratulation: Optiven Celebrates Turning 24 in November

The seed that was planted by George Wachiuri in 1999 – Optiven has grown into a household name not only in Kenya but internationally.

This month of November is a special one as the organization celebrates its 24th year anniversary, a testament to hard work and dedication.

The success has been credited to our commitment to quality, the customer-centric approach over the years and our focus on innovation as we look forward to a bright future.

The journey to 24 years serves as an inspiring beacon to entrepreneurs across Africa as George Wachiuri and the Directors emerged from humble beginnings facing poverty and adversity.

“Soaring Like an Eagle” by George Wachiuri captures the events of the journey, with 100% of its proceeds dedicated to the Optiven Foundation.

The Optiven Foundation is a philanthropic arm of the Optiven Group guided by its 4 pillars. The other two books are “Unleash Your Full Potential” and “After the Plunge” launched in July this year.

As Optiven celebrates this significant milestone of 24 years, over 1000 job opportunities have been created, directly or indirectly, Optiven has over 45 complete projects and has disbursed over 10,000 title deeds.

Truly George Wachiuri and Optiven have stood the test of time and the secrets that fueled the success can be found on www.georgewachiuri.com or George Wachiuri’s social media platforms.

In November 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to take back home KSh 2400. The cashback will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with every payment of KSh 240K towards any investment.

This campaign will also benefit new customers investing in any projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of ber 2023 under the title, “OptivenAt24.”

