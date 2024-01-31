Olive Limited is a fully incorporated and licensed independent real estate company in Kenya.

Established in 2014, the company helps Kenyans to own homes by providing affordable land in strategic neighborhoods through flexible payment plans.

We provide integrated approach in consultancy, buying and selling title-deed-ready land within Kenya.

Vision– The Vision of the business is to be the preferred real estate company in Kenya and beyond in providing affordable and strategic investment

Mission-The Mission is Delivering the dream of land ownership to all.

CORE VALUES- Over 9 Years of Experience and We shall always strive to offer highest quality of service to all our customers.

All our activities shall be conducted under impeccable and beyond reproach professional and personal standards. We shall always be guided by a principle of uprightness as we do business. We have endeavored to ensure high standard of honesty and strong moral principles as we serve.

Our resolve is to be progressive in thinking as we engage new ideas and always having solutions

based approach. Tel-+254 704 30 30 30. Email-info@olivelimited.com. Website–https://olivelimited.com/

Motto: Our Strength Is Our Community

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Olive LTD: Helping Kenyans to own homes at affordable payments