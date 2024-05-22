Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US

President William Ruto on Monday, May 21, apologized to his daughter, Cullie Ruto, for not allowing her to study film eight years ago.

Speaking at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the Head of State said that he had a new perspective about film.

“I have a new perspective about what all this is all about. That a whole city a whole investment of millions of dollars can be dedicated to film. This is different.

“I now understand about 8 years ago, my daughter Cullie asked me ‘you know I want to film’. So I looked at her and asked ‘what did you say?’ I must apologize to her today. She was right and I was wrong,” the president stated.

President Ruto said that his government had thought about creatives which was the reason it introduced Talanta Hela adding that his experience at the Tyler Perry Studios will change the perspective of his government.

“What I have seen here dramatically will change the perspective of the government of Kenya. This is going to change our trajectory,” the president added.

The Head of State was welcomed to the Tyler Perry Studios by renowned American TV host Steve Harvey.

President Ruto mentioned that the tour to the studios was an inspiration to put more effort and resources into the creative sector of Kenya’s economy.

“I am encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help our young talented youth to monetize their creativity,” the president remarked.

