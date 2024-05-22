spot_img
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
spot_img
KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS

Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US
Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US

President William Ruto on Monday, May 21, apologized to his daughter, Cullie Ruto, for not allowing her to study film eight years ago.

Speaking at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the Head of State said that he had a new perspective about film.

“I have a new perspective about what all this is all about. That a whole city a whole investment of millions of dollars can be dedicated to film. This is different.

- Advertisement -

“I now understand about 8 years ago, my daughter Cullie asked me ‘you know I want to film’. So I looked at her and asked ‘what did you say?’ I must apologize to her today. She was right and I was wrong,” the president stated.

Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US
President William Ruto with his family in the US.

President Ruto said that his government had thought about creatives which was the reason it introduced Talanta Hela adding that his experience at the Tyler Perry Studios will change the perspective of his government.

“What I have seen here dramatically will change the perspective of the government of Kenya. This is going to change our trajectory,” the president added.

- Advertisement -

The Head of State was welcomed to the Tyler Perry Studios by renowned American TV host Steve Harvey.

President Ruto mentioned that the tour to the studios was an inspiration to put more effort and resources into the creative sector of Kenya’s economy.

“I am encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help our young talented youth to monetize their creativity,” the president remarked.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the original article onhttps://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Film Studies: Ruto Forced to Apologize to His Daughter in US

Previous article
Kenyan Graduate Lorna Muthengi Shines with Master’s Degree
Next article
Ruto’s Historic Move: Wants Kenya to Host Grammy Awards
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger