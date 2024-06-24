It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of George Thiong’o Njuguna on 6 June 2024 at Reston Hospital in Virginia, USA. George was born at Kihingo, Limuru on 13 September 1950.

He is the son of the late Samuel Njuguna Wanjohi and Tabitha Wanjiru Njuguna. George is husband to Nancy Wanjiku Thiong’o and father to Dorcas Wanjiru, Samuel Njuguna, Gladys Gachigi and Peris Nyakiiru. He is grandfather to George Thiong’o Njuguna and Kenneth Thiong’o Muya.

The cortege leaves the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home on Wednesday, 26 June, at 9.30 am for a funeral service at Our Lady Mary Consolata Nazareth Catholic Church, in Nazareth, at 10.30 am. Burial will follow at his farm at Gikabu na Buti, Kiawaroga, Limuru, at 2 p.m.

Isaiah 41:10 – So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement: George Thiong’o Njuguna of Leesburg VA