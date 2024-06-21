Promotion to Glory of Mrs Mary Kabiro in Folsom, California

It is with a humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mrs. Mary Kabiro, formerly of Fife Washington, that occurred in Folsom, California on 6/18/24 after a short illness.

She was wife to the late Charles Kabiro formerly of Bata Ltd Limuru. mother to Emma, Margaret, and Greg, late George, Nyambura, Eva, Chris, and Charity. Grandmother to

Calvin, Caelan, Camille, and Amy among others. Auntie to the Mugweh’s and George Maina’s family among others.

Friends and family are meeting daily for Prayers and funeral arrangements at Chris and Charity

Kabiro’s residence: 177 John Henry Circle, Folsom CA 95630 from 6:00 PM.

Please keep the family in your prayers.

For financial assistance:

CashApp: $Lydiawainaina

Zelle: 916 792 9610 (Dorothy Machira)

Memorial service Friday, June 28, 2024 @ 6:00 PM

Overcomer Church

2951 sunrise blvd

Rancho Cordova

CA 95742

Funeral service

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Miller Funeral Home

507 Scott St

Folsom, CA 95630

Viewing: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Service 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Interment

12:15 PM- 1:00 PM

Lakeside Memorial Lawn

1201 Forrest Street, Folsom, CA 95630

For info please contact:

Chris Maina 206-434-7809

Charity Wanjiku 206-434-8339

Pastor Josh 916- 912-0496

Pastor Mugweh 410-236-5401

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

