Promotion to Glory: Remembering Phyllis Kalekye of Dallas Texas

It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on to glory of “Cheche” Phyllis Kalekye Kathuka on June 20th 2024 in Dallas, TX.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing; her two beloved children Jayden Ngallo and Layla Seidu of Dallas, TX and her father Richard Kathuka of Chicago, IL and her younger brother, John Myles Nzioka Kathuka.

She is also survived by her family; Late Major General Kathuka Nzioka & Late Major Nguli families.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sophia Kathuka and brother, Joe Nzioka Kathuka.

- Advertisement -

Cousin to Cheppie & Gregg Hazlett of MD;

Sophie Nduku Okello & Rev. Dr. Joseph Okello of FL;

Bruce & Timothy Mbithi Kimweli of MD;

Monique, Muthama & Jojo Nzioka of NJ; among others.

She is also survived by a host of uncles and aunts in the US and in Kenya;

-Ndaka family (MD);

-Roman Kisini family (NJ);

-Muindi family (MN, NJ);

-Kiilu/Karanja Family (IN, MD), among a host of others.

- Advertisement -

The family requests your prayers, support during this difficult time.

*The funeral will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 in Dallas Texas*

_more info to follow_

*The funeral expenses budget is $20,000* and contributions towards this funeral that will honor and celebrate her life are greatly appreciated.

*To support the family, you may send any contribution to:*

*DANIEL MWANGI**

*on ZELLE:*

*940-220-0760* *(Fahari Staffing Solutions LLC- Dallas Texas)*

Or zelle to one of these emails:

-ma*********@gm***.com

-da****@fa************.com

-da****@ri************************.com

*CASH APP:* *$MayorMwangi*

*Tel#: 940-220-0760*

For more information please contact:

Richard Kathuka 773-827-1782

Eric Ndaka 301-467-5910

Rev. Dr. Joseph Okello 859-433-2221

Sophie Okello 859-248-6686

Ree Ndunge Roman 862-215-0615

Bruce Mbithi 240-472-0711

Dan Mwangi 940-220-0760

The family thanks you for your thoughts, condolences and prayers.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Promotion to Glory: Remembering Phyllis Kalekye of Dallas Texas