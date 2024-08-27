The Tragic Story of Mary Awuonda: A Mysterious Death in Qatar

A family in Kisumu is seeking for government intervention after their kin who had travelled to Qatar to work as a domestic worker died in mysterious circumstances.

30-year-old Mary Awuonda reportedly died one week after leaving her home, with the cause of her death having been enlisted as electrocution.

The mother of two had left the country on July 24th, on the invitation of a close friend, to work as a domestic worker in a private home.

“Hiyo kazi alipata alikuwa tu anaulizia akaambia kuna mtu anataka mfanyakazi akaona kuenda nje itakuwa mzuri juu mshahara ilikuwa mzuri angeweza kuchunga nayo watoto na familia yake,” the deceased’s mother Grace Awuonda said.

Mary, a graduate in hotel management, did not even get her first salary, as the family says, they were informed of the death of their kin just one week after she landed in the Gulf country.

Joshua Otieno, a brother to the deceased, stated: “Kulingana na ripoti yenye tulipata huko ya post mortem ilisema ati alikuwa amepigwa na stima na hiyo document ilikuja tu hivo hakuna report ile full sasa hapo ndio tuko na tashwishi.”

Pamela Alago, an aunt to the deceased, said: “Vile Mary aliaga kuna nyanya yake mwingine alikuwa hosi vile aliskia kuna huyu mjukuu wake mwenye alikufa sasa pia anaitwa Mary alishikwa na mstuko ya moyo yeye pia akakufa sasa hapa tuko na matanga mbili.”

The body was repatriated on 19th August, but the family has been unable to raise funds for an independent post mortem examination. Juggling between two funerals, Awuonda’s family is hoping that justice will ultimately be served.

By Laura Otieno

