Tragic News: Judith Akinyi Collapses and Dies at Philly Airport PA

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Judith Akinyi Omolo Joel of Harrisburg, PA on August 9th 2024 at Philadelphia international Airport.

Judith collapsed and died unexpectedly on arrival from Kenya at Philadelphia airport, as she was heading to the baggage claim area.

*Family*

Judith was the beloved daughter of Mr. Joel Okidi and Mrs. Rachel Okidi.

Sister to Christine, Antony, Wycliffe, Irene, Justus and Pamela.

Judy is Sister in law to Paul Oiya, Eve Obondo and Mercy Opiyo.

She is aunt to Joehill, William, Paul jr. , Imani , Luke and Maya.

She was a niece to Peninah Abong, Edward and Rose Omolo, William Omolo, Kennedy and Alice Omolo, Richard Omolo, Caleb Omolo, Charles and Evelynne Omolo, Joel and Japheth Midianga, and Samuel Okidi

Her body is currently at Jesse Geigle funeral home in Harrisburg PA awaiting funeral arrangements.

*Humble request*

The family is collecting funds to assist with funeral arrangements to transport her body to Kenya to her final resting place.

It is in this regard and with humility that we seek for your prayers, emotional and financial support to help us address the funeral obligations that has suddenly beset our family.

Kindly join us in this difficult journey and we’ll forever be grateful for your support.

Other funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

Please remit any donations to:

CASHAPP- 5083743491

$AMONDIJOEL

ZELLE- 5083743491

IRENE JOEL

VENMO- @Irene-Joel

5083743491

https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-to-accord-judith-akinyi-joel-a-befitting-buria

**Attention! Attention! Attention! **

Updates

The funeral planning committee, would like to bring to your attention important upcoming dates.

**August 24th **

The family viewing, fellowship and visitation.

*August 31st*

Memorial service.

Burial date: TBA

Please continue keeping the family in your prayers and thank you for standing with us during this time of sorrow.

1 Peter 5:6-7

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

