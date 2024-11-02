Death Announcement: Samuel Karanja Kamau of Oxford UK

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved *Samuel Karanja Kamau (Mzee Kamau-Former Oxford Tube Driver)* who went to be with the Lord on 31/10/2024 in Oxford surrounded by his family.

He was husband to Judy Karanja, (Mama Kevin) father to George ,Kevin and father in-law to Martha of Banbury among others.

He was a man of strength, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. His presence filled our lives with love, laughter, and guidance, and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

*Further to above Announcement, fellow Oxford & Banbury Kenyan community, relatives, Friends and wider community will be meeting from today onwards in Oxford at Mama Kevin-Judy Karanja ( Mzee kamau wife ) 31 Whitethorn way Oxford OX4 6ER

And @ George house in Banbury: 31 Harlech close OX16 0LH. Kindly allows us to get together to support , and encourage Mama Kevin George and Martha, their entire family during his difficult moment.

Maina ( Baba Bryan)*

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

