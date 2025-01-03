In Loving Memory: Samuel Macharia Mwinga’s Legacy Lives On

It’s with a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden and untimely demise of Samuel Macharia Mwinga. Sammy was the husband to Emily Wambui Mukora, he was father to Nema Macharia and Mufari Macharia.

He was son in law to Kevin Nduru Mukora and Priscilla Nyambura Mukora. He was the son to Esther Mwinga and Julius Mwinga and a brother and a friend to many.

Above all he was a man after God’s heart. Samuel passed on to glory on the 31st December 2024. Thank you for your prayers for comfortimg word and encouragement during this difficult time.

For Financial support Please send your contributions to Priscilla Mukora 301-755- 4468 using zelle or cashapp.

Or

Esther Mwinga

https://cash.app/$SamuelMachariaBurial. For mpesa please send to 0702480620, Alice Muthoni Mwinga

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”