Celebration of life In loving memory of Esther Nduta Manyara

Celebration of life In loving memory of Esther Nduta Manyara
Celebration of life In loving memory of Esther Nduta ManyaraIt’s with great sadness to announce the passing into glory of Esther Nduta Manyara of Whittier California. Esther passed away at her home in Whittier California on 12/14/19 .The cause of death is still unknown and under investigation.

Esther was mother to Victor Manyara in Kenya and the late Irene Wanjiku Manyara.
Family,friends and well wishers  are currently meeting virtually (conference call/ WhatsApp group)
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories,our stories,to laugh,to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Date,time and venue will be communicated later.
Esther has been unwell for a long time and unable to work. Family,friends and well wishers are earnestly appealing for donations to facilitate laying Esther to rest.
You can send your support to the following;
Cash App number:             6785570096.
 2063278408
 Wells Fargo bank account that accepts checks only
Name:Christine Kibui
Account number: 3640459396
God bless you for the  financial support and prayer.
For more details contact
Victor mwaura 562 421 3626
Christine kibui 6785570096
Alfred Kiarie 9167538443.
        *GOD BLESS*

Celebration of life In loving memory of Esther Nduta Manyara  

