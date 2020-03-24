CANCELLED – Ruth Wamuyu Baltimore Concert Tour

The much awaited Ruth Wamuyu Concert in Baltimore Maryland is now cancelled. The KCFA Baltimore Chapter event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. A refund will be issued to all those who had paid via the method you used to pay for the concert. Below is the message from KCFA Baltimore:

In order to exercise social distancing as advised by health officials and local authorities. We have made the decision to cancel the benefit concert with Rev Ruth Wamuyu that was scheduled for April 11th. Refunds will be issued to the those who had already paid for their tickets. Please continue to pray for God’s healing upon this nation and around the world.

We appreciate your continued support of KCFA Baltimore.