Dr.James Njeng'ere of Mobile AL killed in a tragic road accident

By Diaspora Messenger
Dr.James Njeng’ere of Mobile AL killed in a tragic road accident

We wish to announce the passing on to glory of Dr. James G. Njeng'ere of Mobile AL who died in a tragic road accident on Thursday 03/19/20. He is survived by his wife Agnes Njeri of Kenya, father to Keziah (Benjamin) of Toronto Canada, Ruth(Joel) of Bern,Switzerland, Eva(Daniel) of Kenya, and Isaac  of Mobile, USA.

Funeral arrangements are being held in Mobile, AL USA  We kindly request your prayers and financial support to transport the body to Kenya, his final resting place. For financial contributions, please use the following contacts.
Victor Wangondu
(251) 554-5176  $WangonduV

Jonah Njenga
(225) 907-2407
$Jonah98

John Njengere
(205) 427-4530
$johnnyKim1

GoFundme-https://www.gofundme.com

For any questions please contact the following
Keziah Njengere
(647) 865-1889

Janet Bunei
(251) 604-9182

Paul Rukwaro
(205) 223 5064

Matthew Mwathi
(251) 554 7942

Dr.James Njeng’ere of Mobile AL killed in a tragic road accident

