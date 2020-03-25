Dr.James Njeng’ere of Mobile AL killed in a tragic road accident
We wish to announce the passing on to glory of Dr. James G. Njeng’ere of Mobile AL who died in a tragic road accident on Thursday 03/19/20. He is survived by his wife Agnes Njeri of Kenya, father to Keziah (Benjamin) of Toronto Canada, Ruth(Joel) of Bern,Switzerland, Eva(Daniel) of Kenya, and Isaac of Mobile, USA.
Funeral arrangements are being held in Mobile, AL USA We kindly request your prayers and financial support to transport the body to Kenya, his final resting place. For financial contributions, please use the following contacts.
Victor Wangondu
(251) 554-5176 $WangonduV
Jonah Njenga
(225) 907-2407
$Jonah98
John Njengere
(205) 427-4530
$johnnyKim1
GoFundme-https://www.gofundme.com
For any questions please contact the following
Keziah Njengere
(647) 865-1889
Janet Bunei
(251) 604-9182
Paul Rukwaro
(205) 223 5064
Matthew Mwathi
(251) 554 7942
