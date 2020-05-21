Kenyan man dies in car accident after stabbing wife in Richmond VA

Kenyans in Richmond are in shock after news of one of them suspected of committing suicide after stabbing the wife. The Kenyan man known as Wa Martin according to our source is suspected to have driven off after a domestic situation which left his wife with traumatic injuries.

Henrico police say the car caught fire in the woods along I-64 after the driver veered off and hit a tree on a high speed. The vehicle was located in a wooded ditch and required Henrico firefighters to use foam in order to control and put out the flames. The Kenyan man The man later died of his injuries.

Around 8 a.m on 20th May 2020 , Police responded to a a report of a victim with trauma on 2300 block of Fon Du Lac Road. The woman who had traumatic injuries was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her injuries and identity have not been released. According to NBC12, The Police say both incidents remain under investigation.

Source-https://www.nbc12.com

