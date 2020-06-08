Archbishop Vigano’s Open letter to Trump: A must read for every Christian

The duty of the clergy is to direct our attention to theological interpretation of social and cultural events. The pastor does not shy away from stating the truth about the role of the devil in social issues like the protests taking place in America today. These social issues affect all people including Kenyan immigrants. The archbishop Vigano wrote an open letter to president Trump. What the archbishop has said to Trump reflects the best part of shepherding the flock of Jesus Christ.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (Ph.D)

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist.