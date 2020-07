Financial support needed for Edith Nyasuu who was killed by a truck in TX

On behalf of the family of EDITH NYASUGUTA MOCHAMA , popularly known as NYASUU, the planning committee want to thank you for your prayers and support. Even as we continue to receive love, *we want to kindly request those that have not managed to give Financial support to do so by Saturday July 18th so we can wrap up our programs of celebrating and memorializing NYASUU as a community*.

g and memorializing NYASUU as a community*.

The family has settled on interring her remains back in Kenya and we intend to honor that with urgency of the covid.

*Cashapp: 682 551 3205*

OR

*Zelle Transfer : 682 551 3205* (Robert Nyarusa).

OR

Thank you for your continued prayers & support. May her soul rest in eternal peace

*For more information Contact:*

1.Charles Matoke #12544628416

2.Vincent Tongi #12144768969

3.Silas Momanyi #4692315185

4.Alex Karundu #4694388388

5.Ben Kasue #9032457363

6.Pastor Karen #214 6822375

7.Meshack Boraya #6825524600

