VIDEO: Kenya Diaspora Evangelicals and why they voted for Trump



After the hotly contested US elections and the controversy it has brought out among the Kenyan Diaspora in America, there is a big question as to how a Kenyan Diaspora Christian should vote. Can you be a good Kenyan Christian and vote for the Democratic party and What do we need to do to bring political temperature down now that the elections are over even though not yet over.

In the video above, Georgie K Mbugua an online radio host leads a conversation with Gitau Munge to try and answer that big question. join the conversation and add your comment below.

- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Kenya Diaspora Evangelicals and why they voted for Trump