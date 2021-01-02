Certified Homes and Muigai Wa Njoroge donated foodstuffs

By Lewis Mwiti
0

Certified Homes and Muigai Wa Njoroge donated foodstuffsIt was a Happy Christmas for residents of Kambaa as Certified Homes in partnership with Muigai Wa Njoroge donated foodstuffs to over 500 families.

Hundreds of residents came out in large numbers to receive the foodstuffs donations.
Certified Homes has been on the forefront in feeding the vulnerable in the society especially the elderly, children and young mothers.

The Managing Director of Certified Homes Peter Nyaga commended Muiga Wa Njoroge the founder of Kigutha foundation for organizing such a massive successful event.
Mr. Nyaga pledged that Certified Homes will continue to assist and feed the less fortunate in the society especially this era of hard economic times occasioned by global pandemic the coronavirus.

Currently, the developer is selling SUKARI HEIGHTS apartments located in the most exclusive Kahawa Sukari neighborhood, Studio, 2 and 3 bedrooms plus SQ starting from Ksh 2.7M.

Call/WhatsApp +254 720 460 413

