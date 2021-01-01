Kenyan policeman attached to DP Ruto’s office commits suicide

A police officer David Too attached to the office of the Deputy President has committed suicide in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County.

David Too jumped into a dam that had formed from a quarry, authorities confirmed.

His family also said he jumped into the waters at 9am on Friday from what could be a result of job-related stress.

His brother Aaron Sing’oei said he had misplaced a camera belonging to the Deputy President Press Service three days ago.

“He has been under pressure to explain how the camera he had in his possession got lost,” Mr Sing’oei told Standard Digital.

Mr Sing’oei added that his brother had been in DP William Ruto’s security details “for some years.”

Uasin Gishu County police commander Ayub Gitonga told Standard Digital that the officer had gone home to prepare his children for school reopening set for Monday.

“He had reported that he lost some equipment which the police are yet to recover,” he said.

The body of the deceased officer was retrieved at 3pm.

By STEPHEN RUTTO

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

