Live-Stream for Bishop Martin Kathurima’s Memorial Service and Funeral

The virtual event for Bishop Martin Kathurima Muchena’s memorial will be tomorrow Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual event will use Zoom video conferencing and will requires a suitable computer set-up.

Click below for the live-stream-

zoom.RememberingBishopMartinMuchena.comhttps://remembering.zoom.us/j/98395503841

On January 8, 2021 Bishop Martin Kathurima Muchena, favorably known as Bishop Kathurima, left this world at age 58. Bishop Kathurima was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and courage. Despite his own battles, he continued to contribute to the lives of many.

Bishop Kathurima was a graduate of Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary. He went on to earn a Bachelor in Theological Studies and was pursuing his Masters in Theological Studies. Bishop Kathurima served tirelessly as a Servant of the Lord for 30 years and as the leader of Christ Worship Center for 15 years. He was a pillar in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area as well as in Kenya and many other cities across the globe.

Bishop Kathurima is survived by his wife, Jane Kathurima. Together they have three children: Brenda Kathurima-Tanoh, Patricia Kathurima and Micah Kathurima. He was a proud and loving “Sosho” (Grandpa) to two grandchildren Makena Kathurima-Tanoh and Elijah Kathurima Bloomfield. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and thousands of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and one niece. Ultimately, Bishop Kathurima is survived by the loving community of Maryland, Kenya and an expansive global community.

http://rememberingbishopmartinkathurima.com/

