Fundraiser and Memorial Service For Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, Georgia
It is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, GA*, which occurred on *Sunday 02/21/21* after a short illness. Beloved husband to *Judy Karangu*, dearest father to, Maina Karangu, Mwangi Karangu, Shiro Karangu & Josiah Karangu. Brother to Wambui Gakere, James Karangu & David Karangu. Precious son to Isabella Karangu and the late Mwangi Karangu.
Family and friends are meeting at *KACC Baraka Hall* on *Wednesday, Friday & Saturday* from *6PM-8PM*