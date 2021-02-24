Fundraiser and Memorial Service For Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, Georgia

It is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, GA*, which occurred on *Sunday 02/21/21* after a short illness. Beloved husband to *Judy Karangu*, dearest father to, Maina Karangu, Mwangi Karangu, Shiro Karangu & Josiah Karangu. Brother to Wambui Gakere, James Karangu & David Karangu. Precious son to Isabella Karangu and the late Mwangi Karangu.

Family and friends are meeting at *KACC Baraka Hall* on *Wednesday,  Friday & Saturday* from *6PM-8PM*
*Memorial Service*
Date: *Sun 02/28/21*
Time: *2:00PM*
Venue:
*KACC 771 ELBERTA DR, MARIETTA, GA 30066*
A memorial fundraiser has been established, please send your financial contribution using the information below:⤵️
*CASHAPP#* *470-469-8273*
*$KKMemorialFund*
*ZELLE:*
*Kimani Karangu Memorial Fund*
*470-469-8273*
*CHECKS PAYABLE TO:*
*Kimani Karangu Memorial Fund*
*At Wells Fargo Bank*
*Contact information*
Judy Karangu     4049320017
Maina Karangu   4043269482
James Karangu  4108669087
Kanyari Muthoga 4043536317
Elder Jane Mwai 6787994135
Maina Thairu 4043581198
Funeral details to follow
*CDC guidelines will be observed*

