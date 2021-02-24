Fundraiser and Memorial Service For Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, Georgia

Fundraiser and Memorial Service For Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, Georgia

It is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, GA*, which occurred on *Sunday 02/21/21* after a short illness. Beloved husband It is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, GA*, which occurred on *Sunday 02/21/21* after a short illness. Beloved husband to *Judy Karangu*, dearest father to, Maina Karangu, Mwangi Karangu, Shiro Karangu & Josiah Karangu. Brother to Wambui Gakere, James Karangu & David Karangu. Precious son to Isabella Karangu and the late Mwangi Karangu.

- Advertisement -

Family and friends are meeting at *KACC Baraka Hall* on *Wednesday, Friday & Saturday* from *6PM-8PM*

*Memorial Service*

Date: *Sun 02/28/21*

Time: *2:00PM*

Venue:

*KACC 771 ELBERTA DR, MARIETTA, GA 30066*

A memorial fundraiser has been established, please send your financial contribution using the information below:⤵️

*CASHAPP#* *470-469-8273*

*$KKMemorialFund*

*ZELLE:*

*Kimani Karangu Memorial Fund*

*470-469-8273*

*CHECKS PAYABLE TO:*

*Kimani Karangu Memorial Fund*

*At Wells Fargo Bank*

*Contact information*

Judy Karangu 4049320017

Maina Karangu 4043269482

James Karangu 4108669087

Kanyari Muthoga 4043536317

Elder Jane Mwai 6787994135

Maina Thairu 4043581198

Funeral details to follow

*CDC guidelines will be observed*

Fundraiser and Memorial Service For Kimani Karangu of Atlanta, Georgia