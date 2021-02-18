Kenyan Nurse Elkana Nyambura of Pennsylvania tragically passes away

By Diaspora Messenger
Kenyan Nurse Elkana Nyambura of Pennsylvania tragically passes awayA Kenyan Diaspora Nurse Elkana Mburu Nyambura has tragically and unexpectedly passed away in Pennsylvania.
Close friends and well wishers are collecting funds to support the family of the late  Elkana Mburu Nyambura who until his sudden untimely demise was an ICU-RN with KRUCIAL at BSA AMARILLO.

They are appealing for donations to support his wife and child as they are dealing with the terrible loss of a husband and father. Any assistance would be appreciated in remembrance and love for one of our own”. Kindly click the Gofundme to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-elkana

 

