Death Announcement For Brian Warui Which Occurred in Clayton Georgia

Death Announcement For Brian Warui Which Occurred in Clayton GeorgiaIt is with heavy hearts that we announce the  Sudden death of Brian Warui which occurred in Clayton County Georgia. He was the son of the late Ann Wairimu Maina (Former resident of Austell Georgia and  died in 2016), brother to Monalisa Njoki of Gwinnett County GA.

We are humbly requesting for prayers and financial support for a decent send off.  Please keep the family in prayers, especially Monalisa the only living sibling, as we support them financially. KIND DONATIONS CAN BE MADE THROUGH.

CashApp….$Leahkute

Zelle ………..Leah karanja

4043148923

Contacts:          

Monalisa….770 744 9928.                Mrs. Joshua…404 771  0284.            Cess……………..404 910 6847

