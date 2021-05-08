Death Announcement For Brian Warui Which Occurred in Clayton Georgia

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the Sudden death of Brian Warui which occurred in Clayton County Georgia. He was the son of the late Ann Wairimu Maina (Former resident of Austell Georgia and died in 2016), brother to Monalisa Njoki of Gwinnett County GA.

We are humbly requesting for prayers and financial support for a decent send off. Please keep the family in prayers, especially Monalisa the only living sibling, as we support them financially. KIND DONATIONS CAN BE MADE THROUGH.

CashApp….$Leahkute

Zelle ………..Leah karanja

4043148923

Contacts:

Monalisa….770 744 9928. Mrs. Joshua…404 771 0284. Cess……………..404 910 6847

