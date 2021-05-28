VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds Jacob

At the Wedding of Jacob and Regina in Garma Samburu, beauty and rich culture is displayed and the wedding stands out as the the best Samburu Traditional Wedding. The process of the wedding was as follows:

Eve of wedding

- Advertisement -

Just before sunset, the bride’s hair is shaved and the Groom is prepared before the delivery of bride price. His hair is coloured red (Ikaria) to signal he is beginning a new life.

Weddings are conducted early in the morning before sunrise. The groom is escorted to the girl’s home by a group of dancing morans.

Wedding Day:

Pouring Milk on the feet of of Bride and best man upon arrival-Milk plays a large role in a Samburu wedding; it has a magic and religious presence and is used for anointing during the rituals.

Groom kills a Bull as a sign of officiating the marriage and the takes the meat to the manyatta.

Enjoy the video by Qip Photography

VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds Jacob