VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds Jacob

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds Jacob

VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds JacobAt the Wedding of Jacob and Regina in Garma Samburu, beauty and rich culture is displayed and the wedding stands out as the the best Samburu Traditional Wedding. The process of the wedding was as follows:

Eve of wedding

- Advertisement -

Just before sunset, the bride’s hair is shaved and the Groom is prepared before the delivery of bride price. His hair is coloured red (Ikaria) to signal he is beginning a new life.

Weddings are conducted early in the morning before sunrise. The groom is escorted to the girl’s home by a group of dancing morans.

Wedding Day:

More Related Stories
NEWS

Drama as Kenyan woman storms wedding of estranged Pastor…

NEWS

Viral Wedding Photos Of Couple With Huge Height Difference

NEWS

Sad Story Of Groom Who Died One day After His Wedding

NEWS

Kenyan man wed lover inside a plane in one of a kind wedding…

Pouring Milk on the feet of of Bride and best man upon arrival-Milk plays a large role in a Samburu wedding; it has a magic and religious presence and is used for anointing during the rituals.

Groom kills a Bull as a sign of officiating the marriage and the takes the meat to the manyatta.

Enjoy the video by Qip Photography

 

VIDEO: Best Samburu Traditional Wedding-Regina Weds Jacob

 

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More