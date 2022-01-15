Nick Ruto, the eldest son of Deputy President, William Ruto, got married today morning in a beautiful Koito ceremony in front of his family and friends.

The surprise traditional ceremony caught many Kenyans unaware with many wondering who the bride was?

Well, Mpasho has got you covered and we have exclusive photos of her. Nick who is a trained lawyer is getting married to a lady called, Evelyn Chemutai aka Chemtai.

The pretty-light-skinned lady was a sight to behold with her smile brightening an already shining day.

As for now, we don’t have a lot of details concerning where and when the two met, but what we do know is that they do make a lovely couple.

Congrats to the Ruto family.

Check out a video of the beautiful bride at the Koito ceremony below;

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Nick Ruto And Evalyline Chemtai Traditional Wedding