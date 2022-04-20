DV-2023 Green Card Lottery Results Status Check Opens on May 7th 2022

The DV-2023 Green Card lottery (Diversity Visa) results will be available online starting Saturday, May 7th, 2022

DV-2023 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through this link- https://dvprogram.state.gov starting at noon (EDT) on May 7, 2022. The DV-2023 registration period opened on October 6, 2021, and closed on November 9, 2021. DV-2023 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023.

The Diversity Visa (DV) program allows up to 55,000 qualified foreign nationals to submit entries for a chance be selected for US permanent residency. Winners as well as their derivatives (spouses and minor children) are then required make an application for an immigrant visa and undergo interviews for immigrant visas at the US embassy or consulate in their home country before they can migrate to the US.

