Death Announcement Of Marcie Wanjiku Gachambi Murago Of Kennesaw GA 

It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death Marcie Wanjiku Gachambi Murago, of Kennesaw GA, who passed away on Friday May 6th 2022

She’s the beloved mother to Elizabeth (Eric) Muchiri (Woodstock, GA), James Huma (Atlanta, GA) and Angela Mukuhi (Atlanta, GA). Grandmother to Nicole Muchiri and Victoria Muchiri and brothers and sisters in Kenya

Memorial service will be on Sunday May 15th 2022 3:30 PM at 3415 Old 41 Hwy Suite 720 Kennesaw GA 30144.

Visitation for friends and extended family will take place on Tuesday May 17th 2022 at 11AM at West Cobb Funeral Home, followed by the Funeral Service at 12PM, and interment at Kennesaw Memorial Park , Marietta, GA.

For more info please contact:

Eric Muchiri – 678-525-9635

Pastors Richard & Penny Mungai

678-591-8560

678-591-3174

