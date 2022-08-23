Kivutha Kibwana Joins Ruto Camp After ditching Azimio Alliance

Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has ditched the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The outgoing Governor was received by President-elect William Ruto at the Deputy President’s Official Karen Residence.

Ruto said Kibwana will join the legal team of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that is working on the Presidential petition filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda. The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition,” he said.

Other leaders were present during the his welcoming to the Alliance.

Kibwana was vying for Makueni Senate Seat on Muungano ticket but was defeated by Wiper Party’s Dan Maanzo.

Kibwana had served Makueni for two terms as governor before he opted for Senate seat.

