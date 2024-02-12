Kenyan Man Killed in a car accident In Laurel, Maryland

In a tragic turn of events, a Kenyan man Duke Kepha Mwebi lost his life in a devastating car accident that occurred in Laurel, Maryland on Monday February 5th 2024.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community and left family and friends in profound grief. According to the Police, Kepha was driving on Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County when he lost control and went off the road hitting a tree.

Paramedics from Prince George’s County quickly arrived on the scene to provide first aid, but unfortunately, the injuries sustained by the 41-year-old Mwebi were too severe, resulting in his untimely death. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The car accident that claimed the life of Kepha Mwebi occurred on Monday February 5th 2024 at approximately 1:40 a.m in Laurel, Maryland. The accident took place on Brock Bridge Road south of River Bridge Way in Laurel, Maryland.

There were no witnesses to the crash and the exact sequence of events leading to the accident is still under investigation by the Maryland department of Traffic Safety Section.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of exercising caution on the roads. It also highlights the need for increased awareness of road safety measures.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Duke Kepha Mwebi during this extremely difficult time. May they find strength and solace in the memories of their beloved one, as the community comes together to support them in their grieving process.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

