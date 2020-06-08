Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5-Best Transformed project in Nairobi Metropolis

By Bonnie Tinda
EXPERIENCE the Transformation Live right now as we discuss how to thrive in this season of crisis.What would you like to know about Victory Gardens?Comment below

Posted by George Wachiuri on Friday, June 5, 2020

We thank God that Today was the End Date for the Installation of Solar Street Lights at Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5

This project is already being refereed as an airport by locals, due to the glittering and very organized Street Lights, especially as they illuminate at Night. This is the best Transformed project in Nairobi Metropolis.

This convenient place for setting up a residential home by Optiven has gone an extra mile to:

  • Install Water
  • Install Solar street lighting
  • Establish Fruity parks
  • Establish Gated Community
  • Trees planted
  • Roads upgraded
Pending Items (coming soon)
  • 15 meters water tower
  • Security barrier

If you want to see today’s status. Watch, laugh, reduce stress & enjoy
Just go ahead and gladly open this link and watch the video.
If you want to join Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5 community

Call:0790 300 300 or 0723 400 500
Email: [email protected]
www.optiven.co.ke

 

 

