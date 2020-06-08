Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5-Best Transformed project in Nairobi Metropolis

EXPERIENCE the Transformation Live right now as we discuss how to thrive in this season of crisis.What would you like to know about Victory Gardens?Comment below Posted by George Wachiuri on Friday, June 5, 2020

We thank God that Today was the End Date for the Installation of Solar Street Lights at Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5

This project is already being refereed as an airport by locals, due to the glittering and very organized Street Lights, especially as they illuminate at Night. This is the best Transformed project in Nairobi Metropolis.

This convenient place for setting up a residential home by Optiven has gone an extra mile to:

Install Water

Install Solar street lighting

Establish Fruity parks

Establish Gated Community

Trees planted

Roads upgraded

Pending Items (coming soon)

15 meters water tower

Security barrier

