Gone Too Soon: Celebrating The Life of Susan Kiige of Columbus, Ohio, USA

Gone Too Soon: Celebrating The Life of Susan Kiige of Columbus, Ohio, USA

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce to you that our beloved, daughter, mother, sister and friend, *Susan Kiige (Mama Lexi) passed away on 03/12/2022 at The OSU’s James Cancer Hospital after a long battle with Gastric Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends during her final moment.

Susan was the daughter of Paul and Mary Kiige of Kabiria in Dagoretti, Kenya. She was the mother of Alexis Waruingi and sibling to Hudson Muthanwa, Ruth Njeri, Millicent Njambi, Jacob Kimani, Florence Wangari, Joseph Njoroge, Charles Mwangi, and Mercy Wanjiku.

We are accepting contributions via CashApp:

Daniel Nganga; *$percentpercent*

Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Home Chapel, Columbus, Ohio @10 AM EST.

Please Contact Persons Below for More Details:

Jaja Yogo : 6143164247

Alma Macharia: 6145926458

Ruth Njeri: 6143774572

May God bless you all.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

*‭‭2 Timothy‬ ‭4:7‬ ‭NIV‬‬.*

Gone Too Soon: Celebrating The Life of Susan Kiige of Columbus, Ohio, USA