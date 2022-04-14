Slip Of The Tongue: Anne Waiguru Calls DP Ruto Leader of ‘Azimio’

There was a moment of laughter on Tuesday at Ngong Racecourse where eight parties formally joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance when Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru erroneously referred to Deputy President William Ruto as the leader of the “Azimio Group”.

Governor Anne Waiguru said so when she made her introductory remarks.

“Your excellency, the Deputy President of Kenya, the party leader of UDA and the leader of the Azimio group… Sorry, my goodness!” Waiguru said.

She, however, apologised for the slip of the tongue.

“…And the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. My sincere apologies, because I was thinking about what I will say about them (Azimio leaders),” she clarified.

The remarks generated a lot of feedback on social media with some claiming Waiguru’s heart could be in Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

